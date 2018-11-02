How to Watch the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The frenzy around the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has begun — and with good reason.

This year’s show sees a return to New York (it was held in China in 2017 and in Paris the year prior). After taking a hiatus last year, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner will return to the runway this year, joining Gigi’s sister, Bella, and other catwalkers such as Martha Hunt, Behati Prinsloo and Sara Sampaio.

Gigi Hadid (L) and Kendall Jenner at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes for the show come courtesy of Brian Atwood, who was tasked to design elaborate stompers for the fourth time. Sure, the angel wings might be viewers’ focus of the VSFW, but Atwood’s dramatic footwear competes for attention every year. Fans can expect sandals — specifically ones covered in ostrich feathers — ankle boots and thigh-high heels.

The models will be hitting the runway on Nov. 8, but the holiday-themed runway show will be airing in early December — with more musical guests than ever. Performers slated to appear include Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.

Adriana Lima on the catwalk. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The annual special was first held in 1995, and past shows have featured performances from stars such as The Weeknd, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

The VSFW will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 2. Fans hoping to stream the show can visit ABC.com or the Hulu app.

Click through the gallery to see Victoria’s Secret models heading into their fittings for the 2018 VSFS.

