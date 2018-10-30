Steve Madden Chimes in On the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud

Steve Madden is seldom one to hold back. And as it turns out, neither is Steve Madden the brand.

In a Twitter war that took place Monday night, Nicki Minaj alleged that she turned down a deal with the footwear founder before Cardi B was approached last year. Steve Madden was quick to offers its two cents. Tagging the “Queen” rapper, the shoe label tweeted, “You can’t turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying.”

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

This comes after Cardi B took aim at Minaj’s new Diesel partnership in an Instagram rant that spanned 10 videos. “That Diesel deal that you got?” Cardi B asked during one clip. “Yeah, that came to me first. And I had to decline it because I’m already working with fashion brands,” she continued.

Minaj responded with her claim that Steve Madden offered her a deal first. “Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times,” she tweeted. “I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals. BWAAAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAAAA.”

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

By the end of last night, the two rappers appear to agree to call a truce, but that was before Madden chimed in and called Minaj a liar.

For a look at Cardi B’s Steve Madden campaign, check out the gallery.

