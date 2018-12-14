This Is How Much Kendall Jenner Earned in 2018

Five months after Kylie Jenner was named one of the richest self-made women in America, her very own sister is making headlines as the highest-paid model of 2018.

According to business magazine Forbes, Kendall Jenner raked up a cool $22.5 million over the past year ending June 1, retaining her spot at the top of the list for the second year in a row. Coding advocate Karlie Kloss followed at $13 million, while former Sports Illustrated cover star Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tied at No. 3 with $11.5 million.

It was a banner year for the 23-year-old Jenner, who took the crown from the long-reigning Gisele Bündchen last year. Forbes reported that a large part of her earnings generated from contracts with Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and Adidas, particularly its Originals line of which she serves as brand ambassador.

Later in the year, Jenner also memorably walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as well as numerous fashion month shows including Moschino, Versace and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White.

However, her year wasn’t without controversy. In August, Jenner drew criticism after an interview with Love magazine wherein she said she was “super selective” about the runway shows she booked. (The model took a break from walking at New York Fashion Week this past season.)

“I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do,” she was quoted in the story. A number of models, including Jac Jagaciak and Daria Strokous called out Jenner’s entitlement, with the latter taking to Instagram Stories to post: “‘Whatever the f— those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families.”

Jenner made $22 million in 2017.

