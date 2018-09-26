13 Must-See Fashion Exhibits Around the US

Do you love fashion? Do you love art? Do you love those two things together at the same time? If you answered yes then this is the list for you.
Below, FN rounds up fashion exhibits on view now (or coming soon) around the nation. Read on to see what’s in store at a museum near you or be inspired to travel for a dose of avant-garde artistry.
East Coast
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination (expiring soon)
WHAT: This year, the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition explores the intersection of fashion and medieval art with the practices of the Catholic region.
WHEN: May 10 – Oct. 8, 2018
WHERE: The Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Phone: 212-535-7710
(Galleries 300–306, 955, and 980–981)
The Met Cloisters
99 Margaret Corbin Drive
Fort Tryon Park
New York, NY 10040
(Galleries 1–10, and 13–20)
More Information: metmuseum.org
Eckhaus Latta: Possessed (expiring soon)
WHAT: Highlighting the works of New York and Los Angeles-Based fashion label Eckhaus Latta, which is known for its innovative use of materials, texture and performance art. The brand was founded by Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta in 2011.
WHEN: Aug. 3 – Oct. 18, 2018
WHERE: Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort Street
New York, NY 10014
More information: whitney.org
PINK: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color
WHAT: The exhibit houses approximately 80 pink ensembles from designers including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Alessandro Michele of Gucci, Jeremy Scott of Moschino and more in order to examine the changing meaning of the color over the past three centuries.
WHEN: Sept. 7 – Jan. 5, 2019
WHERE: Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology
Seventh Avenue at 27 Street
New York City 10001
More information: fitnyc.edu
Fabulous Fashion: From Dior’s New Look to Now
WHAT: Seven decades of style will be displayed including haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories, in order to spotlight the creativity of fashion through the ages.
WHEN: Oct. 16, 2018 – March 3, 2019
WHERE: Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
More information: philamuseum.org
Good as Gold: Fashioning Senegalese Women
WHAT: A study on the stylish women of the West African nation of Senegal, who use jewelry as a key adornment in their manner of dress.
WHEN: October 24, 2018 – September 29, 2019
WHERE: National Museum of African Art
950 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20560
More information: si.edu
West Coast
Icons of Style: A century of Fashion Photography, 1911- 2011
WHAT: This exhibit examines the depth of fashion photography, namely what it invokes both inside the frame and outside in the world surrounding it.
WHEN: June 26 – Oct. 21, 2018
WHERE: J. Paul Getty Museum
1200 Getty Center Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90049-1679
More information: getty.edu
69: Déjà Vu
WHAT: Based on Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand 69, created by an anonymous designer, who focuses on non-gender and non-demographic fashion.
WHEN: Aug. 4 – Oct. 28, 2018
WHERE: The Museum of Contemporary Art
250 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90012
More information: moca.org
FIDM’s Art of Television Design exhibit feat. Emmy-nominated costumes (expiring soon)
WHAT: This annual exhibit showcases the best of television costume, including pieces from Emmy-nominated shows and new favorited from the last year.
WHEN: Aug. 21 – Oct. 6, 2018
WHERE: FIDM Museum
919 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
More information: fidmmuseum.org
Contemporary Muslim Fashions
WHAT: The first major museum exhibition to highlight the diverse style and dress codes of Muslim women around the world.
WHEN: Sept. 22 – Jan. 6, 2019
WHERE: Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
de Young Museum
50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
San Francisco, CA 94118
More information: deyoung.famsf.org
Midwest and South
‘PIERRE CARDIN: PURSUIT OF THE FUTURE’ EXHIBITION
WHAT: A retrospective exhibition of legendary designer Pierre Cardin, now 95 years old, who is most known for his ’60s futuristic style.
WHEN: On view now – Sept. 30, 2018
WHERE: SCAD Fash Museum of Fashion and Film
1600 Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
More information: scadfash.org
Ultracontemporary
WHAT: A collection including works by Comme des Garçons, Yeohlee and Iris van Herpen among others, which represents both avant-garde design, as well as the current zeitgeist.
WHEN: Oct. 27, 2018 – March 24, 2019
WHERE: Phoenix Museum of Art
More information: phxart.org
WHAT: The first-ever retrospective for Africa-American designer and multifaceted creative Virgil Abloh, which chronicles his work with Kanye West, studies in architecture, luxury label Off-White and many other media under his belt including music, furniture and graphic design.
WHEN: June 11, 2019 – Sept. 22, 2019
WHERE: Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
220 E Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
More information: mcachicago.org
Women + Design: New Works
WHAT: An exhibition spotlighting seven contemporary female designers (Katie Collins, Carrie Dickens, Iris van Herpen, Genevieve Howard, Katie Stout, Faye Toogood, Najla El Zein) that work across a broad range of media and reflect various messages in their work.
WHEN: Oct. 28, 2018 – Feb. 17, 2019
WHERE: Dallas Museum of Art
1717 North Harwood
Dallas, Texas 75201
More information: dma.org
