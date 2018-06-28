Converse Confirms Zayn Malik Is the Newest Face of the One Star Sneaker

Zayn Malik is the latest A-lister to join Converse’s all-star family.

The British crooner appeared in a campaign launched by the sneaker brand, which he teased yesterday through an Instagram photo appropriately captioned with the star symbol.

★ A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jun 27, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Confirming the news, the brand shared an image of Malik along with the caption, “Give them something they don’t know how to rate,” as well as the hashtag #RatedOneStar. The global social launch begins today with an out-of-home rollout starting next month.

Malik has long been a friend of the brand, embodying its style with his individuality and effortlessly cool sartorial choices. He’s been known to draw on his own pair of high-top sneakers and even sang about a “Venus in Converse” in the 2016 single “Cruel.” (The Venus in question was girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who has been spotted in the Chuck Taylor All Star kicks on several occasions.)

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on May 15, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

A product of the ’90s skate culture, Converse’s One Star sneaker features a suede upper and bold color palette. Rap star Tyler the Creator and cool-girl brand MadeMe have also released their own spins on the original shoe’s iconic style.

Stay tuned for more details on Malik’s collaboration.