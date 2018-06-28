Converse Confirms Zayn Malik Is the Newest Face of the One Star Sneaker

Zayn Malik is the latest A-lister to join Converse’s all-star family.
The British crooner appeared in a campaign launched by the sneaker brand, which he teased yesterday through an Instagram photo appropriately captioned with the star symbol.
Confirming the news, the brand shared an image of Malik along with the caption, “Give them something they don’t know how to rate,” as well as the hashtag #RatedOneStar. The global social launch begins today with an out-of-home rollout starting next month.
Malik has long been a friend of the brand, embodying its style with his individuality and effortlessly cool sartorial choices. He’s been known to draw on his own pair of high-top sneakers and even sang about a “Venus in Converse” in the 2016 single “Cruel.” (The Venus in question was girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who has been spotted in the Chuck Taylor All Star kicks on several occasions.)
A product of the ’90s skate culture, Converse’s One Star sneaker features a suede upper and bold color palette. Rap star Tyler the Creator and cool-girl brand MadeMe have also released their own spins on the original shoe’s iconic style.
Stay tuned for more details on Malik’s collaboration.