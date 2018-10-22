Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Designs Are Officially Here

The first items from Virgil Abloh’s debut men’s collection for Louis Vuitton have dropped at a pop-up store in London.

Abloh celebrated the launch of the collection on Friday with celebrities including Idris Elba, Rami Malek, Rita Ora and Frank Ocean. The space, located on Bruton Street, featured walls covered in a print from “The Wizard of Oz,” showing Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, dreaming in a field of poppies.

Clothes were displayed in a transparent box printed with the LV monogram in a rainbow of colors, reminiscent of the color gradient runway that Abloh set up in the Palais-Royal Garden in Paris in June for a show that was hailed as marking a watershed in the intersection of streetwear and luxury.

Over the weekend, Abloh reposted images of items people purchased on his Instagram Stories. It was not immediately clear if items have gone on sale at other locations than the London pop-up. Officials at Vuitton could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.