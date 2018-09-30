Happy 38th Birthday, Virgil Abloh: Commemorating the Fashion Designer’s Exemplary Year

It’s Virgil Abloh’s 38th birthday — and as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry today, FN is looking back at all he has accomplished in the past year alone.

Got a Louis Vuitton Under His Underarm

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh embrace after Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In March, Abloh was named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. With this position, he became the first African-American designer to lead the division for the brand.

Louis Vuitton spring ’19 men’s collection. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

He presented his first show for the storied luxury house this summer at Paris Fashion Week Men’s at the Palais-Royal gardens. The guest list was impeccable; A-listers turned up to see the well-received collection.

Off-White, Off the Charts

Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Off-White x Nike “Track and Field” collection. CREDIT: Nike News

Off-White has become one of the biggest names in street-style fashion, thanks to founder Abloh.

A neon-and-white tulle skirt with a white performance tee at Off-<br />White spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

In 2013, he founded the brand and most recently introduced its newest collection during Paris Fashion Week. The Off-White x Nike collection was dubbed “Track and Field,” boasting racing and athletic inspirations.

Celebrities, Collaborations and Collections

Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh attend the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Who can forget Abloh’s all-white Met Gala appearance this year? The designer joined close friend Kendall Jenner for the show and made sure to rock a pair of shoes from his own brand.

In fact, 2018 has served as a stellar year for the designer, whose clothing and footwear can be found in the wardrobes of major stars from Bella Hadid to Rihanna.

And just a few weeks ago, Abloh announced a collaboration with another one of his famous pals, Serena Williams, through the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 and Blazer designed for the pro tennis player.

Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 and Blazer for Serena Williams. CREDIT: Nike

As he ushers in his 38th year, we can’t wait to see what Virgil Abloh has in store.