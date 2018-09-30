Sign up for our newsletter today!

Happy 38th Birthday, Virgil Abloh: Commemorating the Fashion Designer’s Exemplary Year

By Claudia Miller
It’s Virgil Abloh’s 38th birthday — and as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry today, FN is looking back at all he has accomplished in the past year alone.

Got a Louis Vuitton Under His Underarm

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh emotional as they embrace in the front row. The show is the first for Virgil Abloh as Creative Director of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kanye West and Virgil Abloh embrace after Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.
In March, Abloh was named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. With this position, he became the first African-American designer to lead the division for the brand.

Louis Vuitton, spring 19, mens
Louis Vuitton spring ’19 men’s collection.
He presented his first show for the storied luxury house this summer at Paris Fashion Week Men’s at the Palais-Royal gardens. The guest list was impeccable; A-listers turned up to see the well-received collection.

Off-White, Off the Charts

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike 'Track and Field' Collection
Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Off-White x Nike “Track and Field” collection.
Off-White has become one of the biggest names in street-style fashion, thanks to founder Abloh.

off-white spring 2019 neon trend
A neon-and-white tulle skirt with a white performance tee at Off-<br />White spring ’19.
In 2013, he founded the brand and most recently introduced its newest collection during Paris Fashion Week. The Off-White x Nike collection was dubbed “Track and Field,” boasting racing and athletic inspirations.

Celebrities, Collaborations and Collections

Kendall Jenner and Virgil AblohThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018WEARING OFF-WHITE
Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh attend the 2018 Met Gala.
Who can forget Abloh’s all-white Met Gala appearance this year? The designer joined close friend Kendall Jenner for the show and made sure to rock a pair of shoes from his own brand.

In fact, 2018 has served as a stellar year for the designer, whose clothing and footwear can be found in the wardrobes of major stars from Bella Hadid to Rihanna.

And just a few weeks ago, Abloh announced a collaboration with another one of his famous pals, Serena Williams, through the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 and Blazer designed for the pro tennis player.

Serena Williams Off-White Nike Air Max 97
Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 and Blazer for Serena Williams.
As he ushers in his 38th year, we can’t wait to see what Virgil Abloh has in store.

