Happy 38th Birthday, Virgil Abloh: Commemorating the Fashion Designer’s Exemplary Year

It’s Virgil Abloh’s 38th birthday — and as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry today, FN is looking back at all he has accomplished in the past year alone.
Got a Louis Vuitton Under His Underarm
In March, Abloh was named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. With this position, he became the first African-American designer to lead the division for the brand.
He presented his first show for the storied luxury house this summer at Paris Fashion Week Men’s at the Palais-Royal gardens. The guest list was impeccable; A-listers turned up to see the well-received collection.
Off-White, Off the Charts
Off-White has become one of the biggest names in street-style fashion, thanks to founder Abloh.
In 2013, he founded the brand and most recently introduced its newest collection during Paris Fashion Week. The Off-White x Nike collection was dubbed “Track and Field,” boasting racing and athletic inspirations.
Celebrities, Collaborations and Collections
Who can forget Abloh’s all-white Met Gala appearance this year? The designer joined close friend Kendall Jenner for the show and made sure to rock a pair of shoes from his own brand.
In fact, 2018 has served as a stellar year for the designer, whose clothing and footwear can be found in the wardrobes of major stars from Bella Hadid to Rihanna.
And just a few weeks ago, Abloh announced a collaboration with another one of his famous pals, Serena Williams, through the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 and Blazer designed for the pro tennis player.
As he ushers in his 38th year, we can’t wait to see what Virgil Abloh has in store.