First Look at 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Shoes by Brian Atwood

After taking place abroad two years in a row, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is coming back to the States. This year, the highly anticipated event is headed to New York, and Brian Atwood is designing the statement-making shoe looks once again.

For the fourth time, Atwood has been tasked to create a collection of heels for top models including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and more.

And while the show’s signature angel wings are hard to compete with, the dramatic shoes have definitely stolen the spotlight in years past. This time around won’t be any different.

“It’s the best fashion show for shoes,” Atwood told FN. “It’s always inspiring and when you do these, it’s always over the top and you can really be open to create whether it’s with materials, embroideries, colors or patchworks.”

A sketch of Brian Atwood’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show shoes for 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Viewers can expect sandals — specifically ones covered in ostrich feathers — ankle-boots and thigh-high heels. He said, ” [There will be] beautiful, crystal embroidery on some and sandals that are really dream-like.”

Although Atwood remained tight-lipped on the themes, he revealed that there will be a tartan-filled section inspired by the English countryside.

He added, “We always have the sexy dark angel, femme fatale [segment]. That’s always really fun to do.” It’s also safe to say New York City’s edge will be an inspiration, with many shoe styles seen in leather.

A sketch of Brian Atwood’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show shoes for 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy image

After teaming with Balmain’s Olivier Rouesting last year, Victoria’s Secret has partnered with another luxury label to create a lingerie capsule collection for the show. Enter Mary Katranzou. The London-based designer will bring her popular prints to the catwalk; Atwood created the perfect shoes to match. He said, “It’s fun with these collabs. I’ve known Mary for a long time and it’s great to collaborate together.”

Most importantly, there will be no sneakers in sight. It’s all about the sexy high-heel, said the shoe designer.

“They can walk on anything,” Atwood said. “It’s great to see them up there rocking my heels, [but] it’s always nerve-racking especially when I’m at the show looking at the heels thinking, ‘Don’t break.'”

Victoria’s Secret has yet to announce an official air date, but it will be pre-recorded in November ahead of its broadcast on CBS. Stay tuned to see the shoes up close.

