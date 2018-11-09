Best Shoe Moments From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 has officially wrapped — and like we predicted, the shoes were just as much a spectacle as many of the outfits seen on the world’s top models.

For the fourth time, designer Brian Atwood was responsible for producing more than 100 shoes for this year’s event — and he didn’t disappoint.

Kendall Jenner — who made an anticipated return to the runway — joined sister act Gigi and Bella Hadid, rising star Winnie Harlow and scores of other big names at the event.

The best shoe of the night? The crystal-embellished thigh-high boot detailed with more than 3,000 crystals.

Other styles included satin strappy sandals seen in fluorescent pink and yellow. Atwood also created a mix of multi-colored floral print sandals and booties.

He told FN ahead of the show, “It’s the best fashion show for shoes. It’s always inspiring and when you do these, it’s always over the top and you can really be open to create whether it’s with materials, embroideries, colors or patchworks.”

The boot parade include looks with tartan print, lace-up thigh-highs and athletic-inspired booties.

Bella Hadid paired socks with sporty lace-up boots.

Winnie Harlow rocked floral-print boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

After teaming with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing last year, Victoria’s Secret partnered with London-based designer Mary Katranzou to create a lingerie capsule collection for the show.

Atwood said, “It’s fun with these collabs. I’ve known Mary for a long time and it’s great to collaborate together.”

Be sure to tune in to the broadcast Dec. 2 on ABC.

Kendall Jenner on the runway.

For more from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, check out the gallery.