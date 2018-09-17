Victoria Beckham Proves She Is the New Queen of Minimal Chic for Spring 2019

They didn’t call her Posh for nothing.

In the decade since Victoria Beckham launched her namesake fashion line, the former Spice Girls star has lived up to her moniker, showing a thoroughly modern version of sophisticated, minimal tailoring, super-luxe handbags and unexpectedly chic footwear.

Simple flat leather boots mixed with gold metallic brocade trousers at Victoria Beckham spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The 44-year-old designer proved it again with her spring 2019 collection, which she presented for the first time at London Fashion Week, to commemorate the line’s 10th anniversary.

While many designers are veering toward ornate, super-feminine looks with exaggerated sleeves, ruffles and other bits of romanticism, Beckham continued with her strong, sleek silhouette — with tailored jackets in neutrals, smart midi-length dresses with conservative necklines and tunics over slim, straight-leg trousers with split hemlines down the front center.

A midi dress and textured mules at Victoria Beckham spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Woven high heel mules, one of the more complicated shoe styles at Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On foot, Beckham kept things even simpler: Most of the shoes were an ankle boot with an ultra-flat sole. Some were done in matte white leather while others had a metallic gold hue that matched some of the more ornate ready-to-wear pieces (like a pair of split-hem trousers done in gold brocade).

Flat white matte ankle boots at Victoria Beckham spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Metallic flat-soled boots at Victoria Beckham spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

There are, of course, many other designers who have inhabited the space of minimalism, including Helmut Lang, Jil Sander and Phoebe Philo. But with Philo’s recent departure from Céline, it’s possible that Beckham’s tailored pieces — and minimally luxe accessories — might shine a bit brighter.