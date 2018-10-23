Tory Burch Foundation Champions Women Through NYC Pop-Up Shop

Tory Burch is taking her message of women’s empowerment to the streets.

The designer has set up a special pop-up shop at her own store in New York City’s bustling Meatpacking District to benefit her namesake nonprofit, Tory Burch Foundation. Founded in 2009, the organization champions female entrepreneurs through initiatives centered on the success and sustainability of women-owned businesses.

Kicking off the pop-up will be tonight’s talk, hosted by foundation president Laurie Fabiano and featuring business leaders Emellie O’Brien, founder of eco consultancy Earth Angel; Naa-Sakle Akuete of skincare brand Eu’Genia Shea; and Pooja Bavishi of Malai ice cream parlor.

Shoppers will then be able to experience events and activations — think manicures and personalizations — in the weeks leading up to the foundation’s #GivingTuesday event on Nov. 27. A photo booth with the foundation’s slogan, #EmbraceAmbition, will have its space in the store, along with a wall that depicts the timeline titled “100 Years of Women’s Rights in the U.S.”

Food and drinks will be served by business owners who have benefited from the foundation’s programs and opportunities, including Kate McAleer from craft confectionery Bixby & Co., Jordan Salcito of Ramona wine cooler and Penny Stankiewicz of specialty bakery Sugar Couture.

In addition, every apparel and accessories purchase made at the store ahead of the campaign will see 20 percent of sales donated to the foundation. The boutique will also see an assortment of products that include slogan-printed T-shirts and bracelets as well as the limited-edition Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box. At $98, the package contains a selection of seven different fashion and beauty products, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Want more?

Tory Burch Just Debuted the Most Weather-Friendly Shoe of NYFW

FN Exclusive: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch and Other Women in Fashion Talk ‘Power Shoes’