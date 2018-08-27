Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row Launches First Menswear Collection

It’s been 12 years since they launched their joint fashion label — now, the Olsen twins are getting into the business of menswear, with a collection that’s as sophisticated as their brand’s womenswear and accessory lines.

For The Row’s latest venture, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen looked to the classic suit — a wardrobe staple that served as the centerpiece of the collection. Incorporating hand-stitched techniques and expert tailoring, the offerings provide a classic bespoke experience with the masculine style of New York as seen in the ’80s and ’90s.

Take the single-breasted suit, for instance, which comes cut without back vents to be worn relaxed. Or the trousers with their long rise, straight legs and hand-constructed waistband — a unique silhouette that’s a rare find in the market.

Footwear from The Row’s Menswear Collection. CREDIT: The Row

To complete the collection, the sibling co-founders and designers built upon the suiting basics with a selection of coats, jackets, knitwear and denim along with wallets, belts and leather-soled shoes that can evidently be dressed up or down.

“We did one menswear capsule collection many years ago and in 2016 launched a retail menswear capsule. It was imperative that we received our customers’ feedback and to approach this collection thoughtfully at our pace,” said Ashley. (The shirting produced in France, knitwear in Italy and both denim and T-shirts in the United States.)

Mary-Kate added that the womenswear collection started “without doing any press during its conception” and sold with select wholesale partners — standards it sought to apply to its first menswear line. “It’s important for us to do the research,” she explained. “We want to be able to offer the menswear market those same core foundation pieces at a luxury level.”

Jackets from The Row’s Menswear Collection. CREDIT: The Row

The collection hits stores and select wholesale partners in October.

Want more?

Exclusive First Look: Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Launch Shoes For The Row

Why It’s Notable That Supreme Won the 2018 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award