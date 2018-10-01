Inside Tabitha Simmons’ PFW Presentation: English Florals, Charming Collabs & Great Views

Tabitha Simmons doesn’t know how to slow down.
After collaborating with Brock Collection at New York Fashion Week, and styling Dolce & Gabbana’s show in Milan, the stylist and designer was back in action at Paris Fashion Week. On Sunday, Simmons showed her spring ’19 collection at a private Parisian residence with great views of the Eiffel Tower.
The designer unveiled an pretty custom silk floral print — inspired by English gardens — that was crafted by the fabric mill she has been working with for several years. It was used across many of Simmons’ classic styles, including sandals, slingbacks and flats.
Floral embellishments were also used heavily in other key sandal styles, whether as oversized ornaments or subtle details.
Meanwhile, neon, a trend across many European collections, popped in Simmons’ feminine sandals and PVC-accented flats.
Alongside her main spring ’19 collection, Simmons debuted more styles from the second installment of her collaboration with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, who also showed in Paris. Pretty satin mules in jewel tones and floral prints came with oversized bows.
The Brock collection collaboration looks were also on view. “I love the mules with the feathers as they are so romantic. I also love the lace-up bootie — I have such a soft spot for a lace-up bootie as I wear them come rain or shine,” Simmons said of the styles.
A few days earlier, the designer — who has become the go-to collaborator for many rising ready-to-wear brands — hit fashion hotspot Caviar Kaspia to fete another forthcoming partnership — with Equipment. Simmons partnered with the brand on a 21-piece collection of shoes and clothing for holiday 2018. It will begin to roll out later this month.
