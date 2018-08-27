Shoe of the Week: Tabitha Simmons Designs the Perfect Party Sandal for Johanna Ortiz

For the second installment of her collaboration with Johanna Ortiz, Tabitha Simmons adopted one of the vibrant exotic prints from the Colombian designer’s resort ’19 collection to reinvigorate the duo’s best-selling Connie sandal.

Lilac florals blossom against a tangerine-colored satin backdrop, while a new silk ankle tie lends a final feminine touch to the peep-toe heel. “Her collections always have the most exquisite prints and colors which work so well with my designs. This particular shoe has a block heel and is a great party shoe,” said the British designer.

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz for resort ’19. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Simmons, in addition to her own namesake collection, has kept busy with collaborations as of late. This past spring, she debuted an assortment with Bergdorf Goodman inspired by her English roots.

“To be able to [create] something that is exquisitely representative of an English Georgian country house is a dream come true for me. I love that whilst the fabrics themselves have a sense of heirloom about them, they are so easily modernized by pairing with denim or shirting,” she said.

The mother of three is accustomed to a robust fashion line-up. She proved to be the Wonder Woman of fashion week last year when she juggled her own presentation, attending shows for designer friends like Calvin Klein and jetting off to Europe to style a “Vogue” photo shoot within a span of days (all the while, making time for an FN interview).

Click through the slideshow to see more of FN’s Shoe of the Week picks.

Want more?

It’s a Girl: Tabitha Simmons Welcomes Her Third Child

Why Tabitha Simmons is the Wonder Woman of Fashion Week

Tabitha Simmons and Johanna Ortiz Team Up for a Special Shoe Collaboration