Supreme Takes Over NY Post’s Front Page With an Ad — & Some Papers Are Now Reselling for $25

Hypebeasts are choosing an unusual establishment to line up outside today: the faithful news stand.

That’s because Supreme has taken over the front page of a local media mainstay, the New York Post, in a wraparound ad to promote its fall ’18 collection ahead of New York Fashion Week in September — the latest out-of-the-ordinary marketing approach from the streetwear-favorite brand.

Rush hour commuters were able to spot the special-edition issue, which comes with a plain white cover save for the newspaper’s name and Supreme’s recognizable box logo. The brand separately teased its mass printing and delivery to New York stockists in an Instagram video.

New York Post on newsstands now. @nypost A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

As expected, the issue is already selling like hotcakes — or, should we say, like a pair of Nike Tanjuns? — with one reporter sharing on Twitter that copies had gone from the stands at her neighborhood by 8 a.m. Each edition, on sale for $1, is being hailed on social media by fans as something of a collector’s item — reportedly going for as much as $25.

Working at @nypost has many benefits. One of them is getting my hands on today’s paper with the special #Supreme wrap. My neighborhood was sold out by 8am. pic.twitter.com/vaE4vMHqlK — Carleton English (@carletonenglish) August 13, 2018

It’s not the first time the brand has slapped its name on an everyday item that has led to a frenzy. The Supreme logo has been seen on everything from a red clay brick from its fall ’16 line to a branded MetroCard from its spring ’17 collection.

