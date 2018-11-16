‘Sex and the City’ Writer Candace Bushnell Recalls the First Time She Wore Manolo Blahink Shoes

Candace Bushnell, the journalist and author responsible for “Sex and the City,” remembers the first time she wore Manolo Blahniks. (Because Carrie Bradshaw’s love of shoes didn’t just come from nowhere.)

It was 1994 and Bushnell was assigned her column for the New York Observer, “Sex and the City,” about her dating and social life. And for her first assignment, she made her way to New York’s legendary sex club Le Trapeze wearing the designer heels.

“My first pair of Manolos was a black patent leather boot and I wore them on the first story I did for ‘Sex and the City,'” she told FN at Manolo Blahnik’s 10-year anniversary celebration of the Hangisi shoe. “I had to go to a sex club and I had to wear a towel and Manolos. It was really fun.”

Candace Bushnell at Manolo Blahnik ’s 10-Year Anniversary of the iconic Hangisi in New York. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

From that point on, Bushnell’s column was a hit and lasted for two years. Her stories were then published into a book anthology, which then became the basis for HBO’s hit show and movie series starring Sarah Jessica Parker (and the creation of one of the most fashionable fictional characters of all time — Carrie Bradshaw.)

“Manolo Blahink was the most classy fashionable shoe brand only super insider fashionistas knew about,” Bushnell said. “It was the ’90s and Manolo was a code word that meant super fashionable and super stylish and that’s how it ended up in ‘Sex and the City.'”

As far as product placement in the show and film was concerned, Parker and costume designer Patricia Field were fans of the brand just as much as Bushnell was.

