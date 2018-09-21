Sergio Rossi’s Presentation Inside a 17th Century Milan Library Was an Escape From the Fashion Week Noise

Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto clearly understands how to create a fashion week experience.



The Italian heritage brand — which has taken over historical Milan spaces for its presentations since it relaunched two years ago — unveiled its spring ’19 collection today in the The Biblioteca Ambrosiana, a 17th century library in Milan.

Leather-clad books and art from Da Vinci and Caravaggio made for a captivating backdrop for the shoes, worn by models who appeared genuinely relaxed in the serene atmosphere.

A series of white statement shoes — boots, mules and pumps — were adorned with fringe details and displayed alongside neoclassical busts.

Sergio Rossi spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

The SR Milano — defined by its sharp and square heel — has now become a signature of the brand, forming the cornerstone of the collection. Elsewhere, crystal inserts and eyelets decorated slingbacks, sandals and mules.

A pretty slingback with crystal inserts. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

As the brand continues to rapidly evolve, Sciutto is hatching big plans for retail.

Sergio Rossi is finalizing plans for a Madison Avenue flagship to be unveiled early next year. Plus, to fuel more buzz in Los Angeles — where the label has built a strong following in Hollywood — a pop-up is planned for awards season. “We need to have more available for celebrities. People are always asking where they find the shoes. Department stores only buy six or seven styles,” Sciutto said.

The CEO believes that retailers — as a whole — must work to harder to ignite excitement with more frequent drops, custom programs and more. He cites Sergio Rossi’s owned factory as a huge advantage since it allows the brand to churn out new styles much faster than its competitors.

