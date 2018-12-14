Chanel Iman & Dianna Agron Check Into ‘Hotel Vivier’

Gherardo Felloni has always loved New York, so he wanted his first official event here for Roger Vivier to be a night to remember.

“We decided to do a smaller version of the “Hotel Vivier” [concept] that we did in Paris,” the newly minted creative director of the French fashion house said at the event on Wednesday night. “I love New York, and I said we have to do something good here. It couldn’t be boring. I really care about America.”

Charlotte Cordes, Gherardo Felloni, Dianna Agron

Chanel Iman and Dianna Agron made the rounds at the fete — an immersive multi-floor experience held in an ornate private home on Hudson Street in downtown Manhattan. The evening featured an opera singer, harpist and adorable dogs, among other alluring female characters.

The Italian born and bred Felloni, who previously worked at Miu Miu before joining Vivier earlier this year, said he visited New York since he was a child. Part of his family lives nearby in New Jersey. “I love the atmosphere, the history, the art and the museums,” he said.

Felloni said he was excited to see his first collection arrive in store. “I hope the collection is going to work and everyone will still love Vivier,” he quipped. “First, there’s the pressure with the press and then you have to see what’s up in real life.”

The creative director noted that the early reaction to the new Viv’ Run sneaker, which features the classic Vivier buckle, had been strong. Another hit? The Très Vivier, a new take on the Belle Vivier pump, made famous in 1967 when Catherine Deneuve wore them with a trench raincoat in “Belle de Jour.”

Catherine Deneuve CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

In a full circle moment, the brand just released a holiday short with Deneuve. Inspired by Rossini’s famous “Duet for Two Cats,” the Michael Haussman-directed short was penned by Felloni’s boyfriend, screenwriter Andrea Danese.

Felloni told FN that the actress was a proper star and a true professional. “When she comes into the room, you really feel as if something special has happened. The moment she sat on the chair in front of the camera, she became the exact character that everyone had in mind, just with her movements and her expression,” he said.

Now the creative director is looking forward to some relaxation over the holidays and plans to send time with his parents in Tuscany over Christmas.