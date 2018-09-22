Edoardo Caovilla Recently Discovered This Important Fact About His Family’s Shoe Business

René Caovilla has always been one of the most enduring Italian shoe labels — and it turns out the brand is even older than the family first thought.

At the Caovilla presentation on Friday at Milan Fashion Week, third generation creative director Edoardo Caovilla said he was recently going through papers from the family archives. He discovered the company was actually formed by his late grandfather — also Edoardo Caovilla — in 1928. For years, the brand — and its second generation namesake — used 1934 as the key launch date.

“So we’re actually 90 this year,” Caovilla said, noting that the brand is planning to unveil a retrospective exhibit in Venice, Italy next year.

Across the collection, Caovilla offered up plenty of opulent styles the brand is known for — but the designer also continues to diversify well beyond evening.

Rene Caovilla spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rene Caovilla

The Cleo sandal, which is a favorite in Hollywood, was updated with texturized studs that featured small Swarovski crystals in the middle. An even simpler ankle-strap sandal — the go-to red carpet silhouette — could become a new favorite. “You can have everything or nothing,” Caovilla joked.

From the archives, Caovilla brought back the Treccia sandal with silver and gold braided embellishments. A daytime pump — an updated version of a fall ’19 look — features an ultra-flexible sole and is targeted to a woman on the go.

The creative director emphasized that the brand must continue to evolve. “If you are remain where you are, you don’t go anywhere,” he said.

Rene Caovilla spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rene Caovilla

As it diversifies the collection, René Caovilla also is expanding its store base. After opening its largest store in Dubai this spring, the brand set up shop in Las Vegas’ Wynn Hotel this summer. Next up: a new Hong Kong location.