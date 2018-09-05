Rebecca Minkoff Is Empowering Women & Celebrating Diversity With ‘I Am Many’ Campaign

Rebecca Minkoff at her 'I Am Many' NYFW presentation at her Soho store in NYC on Sept 5.

Rebecca Minkoff launched her new “I Am Many” female empowerment campaign at her New York boutique in Soho today with the help of supermodel Coco Rocha and a group of fashion tastemakers. FN was onsite to chat with the influential designer about what inspired her eponymous brand’s new message.

“I think it was the idea that we’ve been marketed as women as one-dimensional things — be beautiful, be bold, be ambitious, lean in. And I think there are so many facets to women and we should celebrate all those facets, and we should also help each other,” Minkoff shared.

Rebecca Minkoff and Coco Rocha posing at the event held at Minkoff’s Soho store in NYC. CREDIT: Tiffany Sage/Shutterstock

As a part of the luncheon, Minkoff unveiled a series of 10 short videos featuring women sharing their inspiring stories on adversity, self-acceptance and more, while wearing the fall, holiday or resort collections, which are now available on Rebeccaminkoff.com.

The 37-year-old designer, known for her accessible luxury handbags and footwear, created a collection for fall ’18 with an “I Am Many” tee, wristlet and tote bag. Also available to shop is a selection of leopard-print items, including several styles of mules and an ankle bootie.

Rebecca Minkoff “I Am Many” bags. CREDIT: Tiffany Sage/Shutterstock

