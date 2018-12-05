Pharrell Williams Stars in Chanel’s Gilded Metier d’Art Show in New York

Is it Pharrell — or Pharaoh? Pharrell Williams stole the show Tuesday night at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art extravaganza, which was held in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and had a very museum-worthy ancient Egyptian theme.

Williams has long been a friend of the Chanel family, sitting front row with wife Helen Lasichanh at the French fashion house’s elaborate shows around the world, creating highly coveted sneakers under the guidance of Karl Lagerfeld and Adidas, and even designing a capsule collection with the brand, set to debut in March 2019. And so for the latest Chanel show, it was only natural for Williams to return to the runway.

Williams’s gilded boots, pants and pharaoh-inspired metallic knit sweater on the runway at Chanel Metiers d’Art. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The musician and designer stepped out in an all-gold ensemble that perfectly encapsulated the theme, right down to his gilded boots and Cleopatra-inspired kohl eyeliner that he wore on his eyelids.

An ancient Egyptian-inspired gown with gold flats on the runway at Chanel Metiers d’Art. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An embellished, ancient Egyptian-inspired gown and gold pumps at Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gold pumps — and gold spray-painted legs — on the Chanel runway at the Met in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There was gold everywhere on the runway, and especially on foot. Many of the looks featured gold leather boots embellished with costume jewelry on the heels and stamped in a crocodile print (the brand recently announced that it would stop sourcing exotic skins). From afar, the boots looked like thigh-highs, but a closer glance revealed them to be under-the-knee boots — and gold spray-painted legs.

A gold-legged look at Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gold legs and booties paired with an embellished tweed dress and pyramid-shaped bag on the Chanel runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Metallic trousers and gold booties at Chanel’s Metier d’Art show in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A children’s look with matching gold boots at Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The various gold boots were a perfect match for the collection’s covetable handbags, which were also done in various gold materials, from tweed and classic chain links to bejeweled resin clutches and hand-painted styles.

A gilded handbag on the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A hand-painted tote on the runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A bejeweled handbag on the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel’s annual Metier’s d’Art show is known for highlighting the craftsmanship of the many specialty workshops that the brand works with — and some of which they have bought in the past decade as a way of preserving the unique, hand-made techniques (known in French as savoir-faire) of the studios. That includes fabric flower specialist Lemarié (which produces the house’s iconic camellias), costume jeweler Goossens and master shoemaker Massaro, which began producing the Chanel’s iconic two-tone brogues in 1957.

A detailed view of the craftsmanship included in Chanel’s Metiers d’Art collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A hand-beaded top and earrings at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last year, Chanel announced that it would be building a center dedicated to housing its various Metiers d’art. The five-story structure located in the outskirts of Paris is set to open in 2020.

