Paul Andrew’s Shell-Accented Strappy Sandal Is a Work of Art

The Shoe of the Week comes from the peripatetic designer Paul Andrew. The designer may spend much of his time designing for Salvatore Ferragamo in Milan and Florence, Italy, but for his own spring ’19 collection, Andrew debuted sandals and wedges that were downright beachy.

The designer incorporated abalone shells (hand-cut into triangles) into mosaic heels and plaques that were featured on a handful of styles in the collection, including this strappy 105-millimeter stacked sandal, aptly named All Tied Up. The iridescent semiprecious material is tempered by a black matte nappa leather. “The upper itself is all handwoven with nappa straps, and the construction of the shoe is developed with crazy technology, so there’s padding with memory foam inside the shoe. When you [put on] the shoe, it’s the perfect volume between the ball of your foot and the toes so the straps are in the right place,” Andrew told FN during New York Fashion Week in September, when he debuted the collection.

Paul Andrew’s spring ’19 All Tied Up sandal made with hand-cut abalone shells. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

Andrew also introduced a wedge version of the sandal for spring, a unique style that might be even more beach-friendly. “The arch is a very different inclination and length to anyone else’s in the market, and I’ve done this through a series of tests and a lot of work on the computer and digitally manifesting this to get it right,” added Andrew.

