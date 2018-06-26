Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19 From A to Z: All You Need to Know

From Nike collabs to Kanye West, here is all you could possibly need to know about Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Consider this your dictionary for the spring ’19 season.
Accessomorphosis
Virgil Abloh’s newly coined word for when an accessory morphs into a garment.
Bags
It was a face-off between the fanny pack 2.0 as seen in saddle bag guise at Dior and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White transparent backpack collaboration with Rimowa.
China
With many of our “it sneakers” from western luxury labels (you know who you are), being made in China were super happy to see Chinese “it label” Li -Ning doing it for themselves.
Docs
The DM redux was in full swing at both Off-White and Undercover.
eBay
The T-shirts Virgil Abloh gifted to all his show guests at Louis Vuitton are going for $1,500 on the website.
Flower Power
While floral appliqué and prints ruled the runways at Dior and Valentino, we’re coveting these custom Nike kicks that Studio Hagel made for Takashi Murakami.
Geometry Lesson
The soles at Alexander McQueen and Both Paris are our kind of mathematical equation.
Hybrids
Recycled sneakers were fused with past season shoes at CMMN SWDN while Sacai’s Chitose Abe spliced together four Nike models to create two brand new spring kicks.
Invites
Pollution masks at Rick Owens and sweatbands at Y-3 were the season’s most innovative invites.
Jaw-Dropping Jewelry
Necklaces made from animal jawbones at Comme des Garçons gave grills a whole new meaning.
Kwai
Kim Jones’ KAWS collaboration at Dior was the last word in cute.
Louboutin
New Run Loubi Run sneakers and a collaboration with Icosae featuring foiled leather hikers had the brand well and truly covered.
Michael Jackson
Spring’s new icon says Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.
Nike
Collaborations with Off-White, Undercover, Sacai, Comme des Garçons and Alyx set the season’s sneaker agenda.
One to Watch
Matthew Williams’ label Alyx. Kanye West and Virgil Abloh sat front row. ‘Nuff said.
Psychedelia
Dries van Noten’s collection was a real trip, swirly sneakers included.
Quirky
The slides at Faith Connexion wrapped in “Handle With Care” duct tape were inspired by the pumps in a Margiela collection from 2005.
Rainbow Runway
Virgil Abloh’s 200-meter runway at Louis Vuitton segued through all the colors of the rainbow.
Socks
Hermes doesn’t do them with sandals. Fact.
The Paris 4
2018’s answer to the Antwerp 6: Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones, Matthew Williams and Heron Preston.
UNC
This week, everyone who was anyone was wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 collab sneaker in this new colorway.
(Good) Vibrations
Pierre Hardy’s graphic new Vibe sneaker is inspired by a sound curve and Pigalle staged all singing, all dancing spectacular attended by 2000 guests. It starred Converse’s Chuck Taylor 70 in five exclusive styles.
West
As in Kim Kardashian and Kanye. Back in Paris for the first time since being robbed at gunpoint in their hotel suite.
X Marks the Spot
A circular area in the middle of the Dior show space seated Kim Jones’ inner circle. Picking an area to photograph was like playing celebrity roulette but the Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Lenny Kravitz zone was as sweet a spot as any.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkYVBGWhste/?hl=en&taken-by=footwearnews
Y-3
Shade of the week goes to Yojhi Yamamoto for his “at Y-3, we don’t do monsters.” He was referring to exaggerated sneaker shapes beloved by certain other brands.
Zzzz
What we would have been doing all morning if we hadn’t wanted to see Frederick Robert’s new MeLand collection. Its neon brights are borrowed from European road signs.