Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19 From A to Z: All You Need to Know

Kanye West (L) and Virgil Abloh embrace in the front row at Louis Vuitton.

From Nike collabs to Kanye West, here is all you could possibly need to know about Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Consider this your dictionary for the spring ’19 season.

Accessomorphosis

Virgil Abloh’s newly coined word for when an accessory morphs into a garment.

Louis Vuitton spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bags

It was a face-off between the fanny pack 2.0 as seen in saddle bag guise at Dior and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White transparent backpack collaboration with Rimowa.

(L) Dior spring '19 and Off-White x Rimowa. CREDIT: Rex Shutteerstock

China

With many of our “it sneakers” from western luxury labels (you know who you are), being made in China were super happy to see Chinese “it label” Li -Ning doing it for themselves.

Li-Ning spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Docs

The DM redux was in full swing at both Off-White and Undercover.

Dr. Martens collabs with Off-White (L) and Undercover for spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

eBay

The T-shirts Virgil Abloh gifted to all his show guests at Louis Vuitton are going for $1,500 on the website.

Flower Power

While floral appliqué and prints ruled the runways at Dior and Valentino, we’re coveting these custom Nike kicks that Studio Hagel made for Takashi Murakami.

Geometry Lesson

The soles at Alexander McQueen and Both Paris are our kind of mathematical equation.

Shoe styles from the runway at Alexander McQueen (L) and Both Paris. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock/Both Paris

Hybrids

Recycled sneakers were fused with past season shoes at CMMN SWDN while Sacai’s Chitose Abe spliced together four Nike models to create two brand new spring kicks.

Hybrid shoe looks on the runway for CMMN SWDN and Sacai spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Invites

Pollution masks at Rick Owens and sweatbands at Y-3 were the season’s most innovative invites.

Rick Owens (L) and Y-3. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jaw-Dropping Jewelry

Necklaces made from animal jawbones at Comme des Garçons gave grills a whole new meaning.

Commes des Garcons spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kwai

Kim Jones’ KAWS collaboration at Dior was the last word in cute.

The floral centerpiece at Dior's show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Louboutin

New Run Loubi Run sneakers and a collaboration with Icosae featuring foiled leather hikers had the brand well and truly covered.

Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Michael Jackson

Spring’s new icon says Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

Balmain spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Nike

Collaborations with Off-White, Undercover, Sacai, Comme des Garçons and Alyx set the season’s sneaker agenda.

Virgil Abloh’s take on the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

One to Watch

Matthew Williams’ label Alyx. Kanye West and Virgil Abloh sat front row. ‘Nuff said.

Alyx spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Psychedelia

Dries van Noten’s collection was a real trip, swirly sneakers included.

Dries Van Noten spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Quirky

The slides at Faith Connexion wrapped in “Handle With Care” duct tape were inspired by the pumps in a Margiela collection from 2005.

Faith Connexion spring '19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Faith Connexion

Rainbow Runway

Virgil Abloh’s 200-meter runway at Louis Vuitton segued through all the colors of the rainbow.

Louis Vuitton's rainbow runway. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Socks

Hermes doesn’t do them with sandals. Fact.

Hermes spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Paris 4

2018’s answer to the Antwerp 6: Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones, Matthew Williams and Heron Preston.

(L-R) Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones, Matthew Williams and Heron Preston. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

UNC

This week, everyone who was anyone was wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 collab sneaker in this new colorway.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "UNC." CREDIT: Nike

(Good) Vibrations

Pierre Hardy’s graphic new Vibe sneaker is inspired by a sound curve and Pigalle staged all singing, all dancing spectacular attended by 2000 guests. It starred Converse’s Chuck Taylor 70 in five exclusive styles.

Pierre Hardy spring '19 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

West

As in Kim Kardashian and Kanye. Back in Paris for the first time since being robbed at gunpoint in their hotel suite.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

X Marks the Spot

A circular area in the middle of the Dior show space seated Kim Jones’ inner circle. Picking an area to photograph was like playing celebrity roulette but the Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Lenny Kravitz zone was as sweet a spot as any.

Y-3

Shade of the week goes to Yojhi Yamamoto for his “at Y-3, we don’t do monsters.” He was referring to exaggerated sneaker shapes beloved by certain other brands.

Y-3 x Adidas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Zzzz

What we would have been doing all morning if we hadn’t wanted to see Frederick Robert’s new MeLand collection. Its neon brights are borrowed from European road signs.