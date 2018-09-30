Exclusive: Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Shoe Label Is Opening Its First Store in Los Angeles

Olgana Paris, Kylie Jenner’s favorite shoe label, is opening its first store in Los Angeles.

At Paris Fashion Week today, Olgana Djanguirov — the founder and creative director of the French brand — revealed that she is finalizing plans for a location on Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

“Since I started my business almost four years ago, Los Angeles has given so much to me,” Djanguirov said. “This isn’t a commercial decision. It comes from my heart.”

The designer, who also is debuting an e-commerce site next month, has become a go-to in Hollywood, so the move is no surprise. Djanguirov said Jenner has worn the shoes 13 times — including for her buzzed-about 21st birthday party last month. A few days later, she showed off another pair of lime-green Olgana pumps on Instagram. (The post has racked up more than 3 million likes.)

Jenner isn’t the only one choosing Olgana for major milestones. Earlier this month in New York, Rihanna chose a hot pink pair of Olgana pumps to fete her Fenty Beauty brand’s one-year anniversary. She paired the style with a custom Calvin Klein dress featuring a thigh-high slit, strapless neckline and ruffle detailing.

Rihanna wearing Olgana at the one-year anniversary party for Fenty Beauty. CREDIT: Splash News

Celebrity support has been critical for Djanguirov as she continues to grow the brand. When stars share their Olgana pics on social, there is an immediate impact on sales, the designer said.

For spring ’19, Djanguirov introduced several new heels — including a highly-technical, polished patent stiletto inspired by a champagne flute. As jewelry and shoes continue to intersect, the designer also unveiled a metallic block featuring baguette crystals.