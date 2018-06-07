This Museum Exhibit on Japanese Aesthetics Will Change the Way You See Global Fashion

The Newark Museum announced on Monday its newest exhibition, featuring the impact of Japanese aesthetics on global fashion. “The Kimono Refashioned: 1870s – Now!” will be open Oct. 13 through Jan. 6.

The collection will include more than 40 garments by Japanese, European and American designers. Some of the boldface names featured will include Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Rei Kawakubo, Christian Louboutin, Raf Simmons, Tom Ford for Gucci and John Galliano.

Takashimaya Chiso Tatsumura Island slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Newark Museum

The garments will include some shoes that reference kimono style.

Additionally, the exhibit showcases the influence of Japanese design and textiles, as well as its influence across the globe and across the world of fashion throughout the years.

Satin embroidered Louboutins. CREDIT: Courtesy of Newark Museum

Geta with geometric motifs featuring silk satin, wood and metal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Newark Museum

The exhibition was initiated by Akiko Fukai of the Kyoto Costume Institute and is supported by the Coby Foundation. For more details, visit Newarkmuseum.org.

See the full list of featured designers below:

Alessandro dell’Acqua for Rochas

Jonathan William Anderson for Loewe

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel

Jacques Doucet

Lucy Duff-Gordon

Tom Ford for Gucci

Maurizio Galante

John Galliano

Rudi Gernreich

Iris van Herpen

Nozomi Ishiguro

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons

House of Amy Linker

Christian Louboutin

Issey Miyake

Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake

Hanae Mori

Hiroaki Ohya for Lacoste

Paul Poiret

House of Rouff

Raf Simons

Yusuke Takahashi for Issey Miyake Men

Kazuaki Takashima for Né-net

Misses Turner Court Dress Makers

Madeleine Vionnet

Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garçons Man

House of Worth

Yohji Yamamoto

Toshiko Yamawaki