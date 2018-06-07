This Museum Exhibit on Japanese Aesthetics Will Change the Way You See Global Fashion

The Newark Museum announced on Monday its newest exhibition, featuring the impact of Japanese aesthetics on global fashion. “The Kimono Refashioned: 1870s – Now!” will be open Oct. 13 through Jan. 6.
The collection will include more than 40 garments by Japanese, European and American designers. Some of the boldface names featured will include Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Rei Kawakubo, Christian Louboutin, Raf Simmons, Tom Ford for Gucci and John Galliano.
The garments will include some shoes that reference kimono style.
Additionally, the exhibit showcases the influence of Japanese design and textiles, as well as its influence across the globe and across the world of fashion throughout the years.
The exhibition was initiated by Akiko Fukai of the Kyoto Costume Institute and is supported by the Coby Foundation. For more details, visit Newarkmuseum.org.
See the full list of featured designers below:
Alessandro dell’Acqua for Rochas
Jonathan William Anderson for Loewe
Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel
Jacques Doucet
Lucy Duff-Gordon
Tom Ford for Gucci
Maurizio Galante
John Galliano
Rudi Gernreich
Iris van Herpen
Nozomi Ishiguro
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons
House of Amy Linker
Christian Louboutin
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake
Hanae Mori
Hiroaki Ohya for Lacoste
Paul Poiret
House of Rouff
Raf Simons
Yusuke Takahashi for Issey Miyake Men
Kazuaki Takashima for Né-net
Misses Turner Court Dress Makers
Madeleine Vionnet
Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garçons Man
House of Worth
Yohji Yamamoto
Toshiko Yamawaki