Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Inspired Stella McCartney to Launch Bridal

Meghan Markle’s slinky white Stella McCartney halter wedding gown made headlines when she emerged from Windsor Castle with Prince Harry for her royal reception back in May. And now you can recreate the moment with a version of the fan-favorite dress.

Stella McCartney debuted her first bridal collection Tuesday and it happens to include a backless design that’s remarkably similar to the duchess’ sultry gown.

Meghan Markle wearing a Stella McCartney with Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 17-piece capsule collection, appropriately dubbed “Made with Love,” also features a lacy jumpsuit, an ivory menswear-inspired double-breasted tux, a standout cape gown, a sequined number and more.

Stella McCartney “Made with Love’ bridal collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

“It’s something that I feel very passionately about and is very close to my heart. I think that in this day and age the wedding day is something very different to how it’s traditionally perceived, and I think that the house of Stella McCartney really represents something a little more effortless,” the British designer shared.

Stella McCartney “Made with Love’ bridal collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Brides everywhere looking to channel the duchess on their wedding day can experience Stella McCartney’s “Made with Love” bridal collection by booking an appointment at one of her global boutiques or visiting retail partners like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

