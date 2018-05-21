Revealed: Edgardo Osorio’s Aquazzura Sketch for Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Reception

There’s no question that Aquazzura ruled the royal wedding — at least when it came to the shoes. Today, designer Edgardo Osorio has revealed the sketch he created for Meghan Markle’s silky satin pump — complete with her “something blue” on the soles.

“It has been an incredible experience to have had the opportunity to design a bespoke shoe for Meghan’s wedding reception. I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this special occasion and extremely pleased with the creation,” Osorio said. “The shoes are expertly handcrafted in Florence [Italy] from silky satin with a contrasting see-through net backed with nude mesh showcasing a modern, timeless and feminine feel. The soles were painted in baby blue to ensure Meghan carries with her, her ‘something blue.’”

Aquazzura had several major moments during the wedding weekend. The most important woman in Markle’s life, her mother, Doria Ragland, chose the label for her big debut on the royal stage. The proud mom paired pointy-toe nude pumps from the brand with a custom dress and day coat designed by Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The mint green ensemble, decorated with a floral pattern, was elegant and perfect for the spring nuptials.

(L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

All six of Markle’s bridesmaids — including adorable Princess Charlotte, who stole the show again with her royal wave — wore custom Aquazzura shoes. Markle gave all the little girls the white leather styles, which were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date, as a special keepsake.

Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Aquazzura also outfitted Oprah Winfrey, who paired the Italian shoe label’s Nolita mules with her Stella McCartney dress. (The talk show queen gave McCartney and her team a major shoutout on Instagram for working through the night to complete her frock after she decided not to wear another beige dress.)