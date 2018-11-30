How to Get Mary Poppins’ Look — With a Modern Twist

“Mary Poppins Returns” celebrated its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles last night — and fans can also look forward to a stylish collection with both mens and womenswear inspired by the film.

The Disney picture’s costume designer, Sandy Powell, is the mind behind the collection, available exclusively at Nordstrom Trunk Club. The range includes pieces inspired by Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack.

“The women on the whole are wearing slim, long-lined skirts, a blouse or a shirt and a jacket or a coat that’s waisted. I wanted to make sure everyone sort of had a waist so they’re all belted,” Powell said of the designs during its debut Wednesday in L.A. “The guys are all pretty much [in looks similar] to Lin-Manuel’s Jack: jacket, shirt — and most importantly a vest — and then the cap.“

A look from the Mary Poppins collection available at Nordstrom Trunk Club. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Mary Poppins Returns” takes place in 1934, and as such, the collection pays homage to the ’30s. But it is also designed to feel modern, incorporating demurely flirty pieces for women and pops of color for men for a timeless feel.

With regard to styling, Powell advises wearers of the collection, both male and female, to “just be bold.”

Her rules for wearing layers are to “Keep it simple and keep it tidy.”

The 1964 movie starring Julie Andrews was set in 1910, during the Edwardian era. While Mary’s famous blue coat, magical umbrella and red hat appear in the upcoming film, Blunt’s look provides a ’30s twist on Andrews’ iconic look.

Emily Blunt in “Mary Poppins.” CREDIT: Courtesy

This look, worn by Mary when she first arrives, also features a pair of red shoes. Powell said sourcing red shoes for the film meant limiting footwear choices to brands that offered red colorways. The footwear in the movie is also optimized for dancing, and some of the heels are lower to accommodate for this.

“Mary Poppins Returns” debuts in theaters across the U.S. on Dec. 19.

