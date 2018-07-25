Malone Souliers Co-Founder to Depart Fast-Growing Shoe Label

Mary Alice Malone is saying farewell to Malone Souliers, which has quickly become one of the most sought-after emerging luxury shoe brands. The co-founder and designer has departed the London-based label.

Co-founder Roy Luwolt said he will continue to manage all aspects of the business. The brand will now be called Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt. (An established design team that worked closely with Malone will also remain onboard.)

“I am so proud of everything Roy and I achieved,” Malone told FN. “I have always believed that you know when the right time is for you to balance family life with your career, and as I progress to what’s to come next in my professional ambitions, I also immerse in my personal dreams.”

Malone and Luwolt, who received FN’s 2017 Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award, declined to comment about whether the former would continue to hold a stake in the business. They said only that the brand would remain independent, with no outside investors.

The founders launched their label in 2014. Since then, they have captured the attention of retailers and celebrities alike with an aesthetic tailored to the modern-day woman.

And Luwolt said he is confident the brand will maintain its momentum.

“We are blessed with some of the industry’s most dexterous and agile-minded ninjas,” said Luwolt. “Together, we’ve exceeded peaks and mocked our own targets.”

Top retailers such as Kurt Geiger and Level Shoes continue to cite the label as a top performer. Malone Souliers also has expanded its reach by partnering with Emanuel Ungaro Paris on its shoe collection.