Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest A-Lister to Wear Marchesa — Is the Brand Set for a Comeback?

When allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein erupted in October, the media mogul’s designer wife, Georgina Chapman, and her co-founded brand Marchesa became collateral damage.

Once a red carpet staple, the high-end womenswear label disappeared from stylists’ racks and consequently the figures of A-listers, as Chapman and business partner Keren Craig pulled the plug on presenting their latest collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

For months, it seemed the brand was headed for demise. But with the support of celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, the fashion label might just be poised for a comeback.

The actress became the latest VIP to wear a dress by Marchesa, stepping out in a beautiful strapless tulle dress from its spring ’18 collection at a star-studded film premiere last night in Los Angeles for her new movie project, “Dog Days.”

Vanessa Hudgens at the 'Dog Days' film premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Marchesa has made a sartorial statement post-scandal. Scarlett Johansson memorably appeared at the Met Gala dressed in a similarly ethereal tulle off-the-shoulder gown in a burgundy and blush ombre.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” the “Avengers” actress explained in a statement defending her choice of dress.

Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Two days after the Met Gala, Condé Nast artistic director and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show, where she said, “I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a dress like that… on such a public occasion.”

The magazine went on to print an interview with Chapman in which she addressed the controversy and her choice to file for divorce from the film producer. “There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” the designer said. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?” (The couple share two kids, 7-year-old daughter India Pearl and 5-year-old son Dashiell.)

Others who opted for a gown from the brand include Pusha T’s now-wife, Virginia Joy Williams, and Senator John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, for their respective weddings. The company also received a $6 million investment from a mystery donor.

