Manolo Blahnik Celebrates 10 Years of the ‘Sex and the City’ Heels With a New Collection

Ten years ago, Manolo Blahnik launched a certain pair of shoes that every girl fawned over as if it were a diamond ring.

It was for the spring ’08 season that the designer created the Hangisi pump, which came embellished with a crystal buckle and covered in pink, black or green satin — and then the iconic rich blue color.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy image

The new style made its mark on pop culture and fashion when it was seen on Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw character in the “Sex and the City” movie. It was the scene inside her pre-war apartment where Mr. Big stands inside their empty walk-in closet with the Manolos in hand, gets down on one knee and proposes.

Since then, the Hangisi style has evolved into boots, mules, d’Orsays and flats. It has been produced in over 100 different materials and colorways, as well as in seven different heel heights. The shoe has been spotted on celebrities including Olivia Palermo, Adele, Jessica Biel and more brides than we can count.

And after a decade of continued success, the designer is celebrating the Hangisi anniversary with a limited-edition capsule collection.

The Hangisi will receive an update in exclusive patterns and prints on seven styles, and will be available in a flat version, as well as 70mm and 105mm heel heights.

Standouts in the new collection include a geometric pattern in blue, pink and gray — cheekily named the Cosmopolitan. This style will be exclusively available at Saks Fifth Avenue.