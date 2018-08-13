Manolo Blahnik’s Luxurious New Design Is Fit for the Gods — Or Specifically, a Greek God

His artistic vision is legendary, and for his upcoming winter/resort 2019 collection, designer Manolo Blahnik has created something truly divine.

Like a gift to the heavens, Blahnik crafted a sumptuous set of women’s heels for the season that are an ode to the ancient Greek god Apollo — he who rules over light, music, poetry and healing. Lofty inspirations indeed.

Blahnik’s stiletto-heeled Tilda mule, draped here in verdant green satin, blossoms with a golden laurel wreath embellished with pearls and jewels.

It is truly a design fit for the gods. So it’s little surprise that FN has chosen the style as our Shoe of the Week.

Manolo Blahnik's Tilda mule inspired by Apollo. CREDIT: George Chinsee

At the age of 75, Blahnik continues to share his considerable genius with the fashion world season after season. In an interview last year with FN, he confessed that he dreams up his creative styles while he’s sleeping. In fact, he keeps a 3H pencil on a wire beside his bed so he can capture his visions on the spot.

“During the day, I’ll see women on the street and want to design a shoe for them. But those ideas don’t really stay. Everything comes at night,” he said.

Fans of the designer’s work have the chance to immerse themselves in his history through the “Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes” retrospective, now on view at the Bata Museum in Toronto. The exhibition, which features more than 200 shoes and 80 original illustrations spanning nearly five decades of Blahnik’s illustrious career, is open through Jan. 6, 2019.

