Malone Souliers’ Pop-Up Shop at Selfridges Looks Just Like an Artist’s Workshop

Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt is popping up at Selfirdges’ shoe hall in time for Christmas and offering an exclusive made-to-measure service, to mark the launch.

As part of the service, customers will be able to customize their favorite styles from the brand with exclusive colorways and fabrications, choosing from an array of fabric swatches on offer, including satins, nappa leathers, velvets, raffias and glitters.

Their bespoke shoes would then be made at the brand’s artisanal factory in Italy and delivered straight from the source within six to eight weeks.

The pop-up, which runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, will also stock the brand’s spring 2019 collection and has been designed to resemble Luwolt’s apartment, with elegant blush pink carpets and velvet and tarnished gold furniture. The shoes are displayed inside open cabinets, on open trolleys and wooden tables, alongside a series of sketches, creating the atmosphere of a creative workshop.

Luwolt, who has been overseeing all aspects of the business on his own since his former partner Alice Malone stepped down in July, said that he has come full circle with the launch of the Selfridges space:

“The inspiration for the pop-up’s décor is my apartment from when Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt started all but 4 years ago, while many prior months were planned in my sitting room,” said the designer. “Merchandize hung as delicately yet unadvisedly as one could muster, conjuring products, projecting figures, and citing Selfridges among the must-haves in [our] definition of success in the sector.”

The brand has also opened its first store in Doha’s upscale Villagio Mall earlier this year and plans to rollout nine more spaces across the Middle East.