Loeffler Randall Launches Online ‘Craft Fair’ to Spotlight Female Artisans for the Holidays

Loeffler Randall’s Jessie Randall is putting her love of crafting to the forefront this holiday season. Instead of doing her own gift guide featuring the brand’s shoes, the designer is using her platform to spotlight other female artisans.

Today, the brand officially launched “Craft Fair” on the company’s e-commerce site, highlighting Randall’s favorite things.

She told FN, “I have always loved making things and I have a huge passion for crafting — from cross stitching to quilting to knitting. Some of my favorite things around my home and in our office are made by artisans who have become friends. This year we thought it would be fun to do our own craft fair featuring the artists and makers we love.”

Lizzie Fortunado Elsie hoops available at the “Craft Fair.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Artists include Liz Libre and Lizzy Ott, who offer makeup pouches (which Randall uses herself) as well as Rose Pearlman, who taught the Loeffler Randall company how to rug hook for a team bonding day.

Lewis Zip Pouch Set. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Other items that are part of the gift guide come from ceramicist Morgan Peck, jewelry designers Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato, artist Dana Haim and Hartland Brooklyn founder Emily Johnson.

Rose Pearlman Hooked Pillow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Said Randall, “We wanted to be able to share their goods with our customers at a time we know everyone is looking for thoughtful gifts. The vast majority of our team is women and we work hard to create an environment that is open to ideas and discovery. Supporting other women follows naturally. We feel so lucky to have an amazing network of other women entrepreneurs and creatives who see the value in working together and cheering one another on.”

Eleonor Boström Matchstick Dog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Every order will come custom gift-wrapped. Be sure to shop the Craft Fair online at Loefflerrandall.com now.

