Laurence Dacade’s Teenage Kids Helped Design Her New Sneaker Collection & It’s Impressive

Laurence Dacade, whose main priority since launching an eponymous shoe line in 2003 has been design, is making moves on the business front. The designer will be launching her e-commerce website next month.

“At the beginning, I was just focused on designing. I’m so obsessed with shoes and details. This [has always been] my main goal,” she told FN on the e-commerce debut. “But we’ve been thinking about it for a long time.”

To celebrate the opening of the digital shop, Dacade has created a sneaker capsule collection that will be available exclusively online to coincide with the launch.

Designer Laurence Dacade at work in her studio. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

And this capsule is particularly special.

Dacade commissioned her two teenagers, whom she credits for the e- commerce move, to help create the line.

She said, “We had this idea because they love sneakers so much. It’s their world.”

Plus, it didn’t hurt that both grew up around footwear.

“They were born with shoes everywhere. Since they were small, they were playing with leathers,” she said.

The two styles are named after Dacade’s son, Hindy, and daughter, Lilou. The collection boasts bold colors such as coral, metallic silver, aqua green and royal blue, used on a lace-up ruffle high-top and leather and suede low-tops.

Laurence Dacade's Lilou sneaker in royal blow. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

“It has a street spirit and is sporty and feminine,” said Dacade.

This is just the start for the designer, who added that more sneakers are to come within the next year.

“My collection with sneakers is going to be bigger,” she said. “You will have some simple ones and ones that are more complicated.”

The sneakers will be available on Laurence-dacade.com on July 6, followed by the rest of her fall ’18 collection.