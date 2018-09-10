From the Archives: Kate Spade Shoes Through the Years

Kate Spade began in 1993 as a handbag company selling six silhouettes. Today, as the brand reaches its 25-year milestone, it has evolved into a full-fledged clothing and accessories brand.
A sandal style on display at a Kate Spade shop in 2000 feels refreshingly modern today. The slip-on style is easily wearable, yet chic for everything from running errands to heading out to the office.
But Kate Spade’s shoe styles are also focused on the girl who wants to party: A 2003 sandal style featured a low heel and a metallic color way, making it the perfect choice for a night on the town.
Among the archival Kate Spade shoe styles are lime-colored pumps from the pre-fall ’11 collection that come on a sturdy wood-patterned heel.
Recent years have also seen a Kate Spade partnership with Keds. The collaboration between the brands brought glittery sneakers with bow detailing that felt like the perfect mash-up between the two.
Pointy-toed pumps in bright colors have proved a staple of the brand’s recent collections — and details like bows and metallic cap toes have ensured that accessories really pop on the runway.
Kate Spade’s most recent collection was shown on Friday at New York Fashion Week — and the shoes had fans of the label excited. A pair of boots in lilac — which just might be the next “It color” — made a big splash on the runway, proving that the label’s cheerful aesthetic lives on.
Click through the gallery to see the brand’s spring 2019 collection.
Want more?
How to Shop Kate Spade’s New Handbags By Nicola Glass — Before They’re All Gone
Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Blue and More Stars at Kate Spade’s Spring 2019 Show
Kate Spade Spring 2019 Show Included a Sweet, Subtle Tribute to the Namesake Designer