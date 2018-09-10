From the Archives: Kate Spade Shoes Through the Years

Kate Spade began in 1993 as a handbag company selling six silhouettes. Today, as the brand reaches its 25-year milestone, it has evolved into a full-fledged clothing and accessories brand.

A sandal style on display at a Kate Spade shop in 2000 feels refreshingly modern today. The slip-on style is easily wearable, yet chic for everything from running errands to heading out to the office.

Kate Spade slippers on display in 2000. CREDIT: George Chinsee/Penske Media/Shutterstock

But Kate Spade’s shoe styles are also focused on the girl who wants to party: A 2003 sandal style featured a low heel and a metallic color way, making it the perfect choice for a night on the town.

Kate Spade shoes from 2003. CREDIT: Dan D'Errico/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Among the archival Kate Spade shoe styles are lime-colored pumps from the pre-fall ’11 collection that come on a sturdy wood-patterned heel.

Kate Spade pre-fall ’11 pumps. CREDIT: George Chinsee/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Recent years have also seen a Kate Spade partnership with Keds. The collaboration between the brands brought glittery sneakers with bow detailing that felt like the perfect mash-up between the two.

A rose-gold sneaker from Keds x Kate Spade New York kids’ collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Pointy-toed pumps in bright colors have proved a staple of the brand’s recent collections — and details like bows and metallic cap toes have ensured that accessories really pop on the runway.

Kate Spade pumps from the fall ’13 collection. CREDIT: Stephen Sullivan/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Kate Spade’s most recent collection was shown on Friday at New York Fashion Week — and the shoes had fans of the label excited. A pair of boots in lilac — which just might be the next “It color” — made a big splash on the runway, proving that the label’s cheerful aesthetic lives on.

