How the Fashion Industry Is Reacting to Kate Spade’s Death

It was a loss felt among fans, friends and members of the fashion community.

News of Kate Spade’s death rocked the industry when the Associated Press reported the handbag and accessories designer’s passing at her Park Avenue apartment in New York shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The NYPD confirmed that she was found unconscious and unresponsive due to an apparent suicide. She was 55.

In an email to FN, Kate Spade New York said, “We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed. Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

The company also released a separate statement on Twitter:

Industry leaders, including famed fellow designer Steve Madden and Saks Fifth Avenue chief merchant Tracy Margolies, have also expressed their condolences.

“All of us at Steve Madden are devastated to hear the news of Kate Spade’s death,” Madden told FN. “She was too young to go. When I was coming up at Steve Madden, I looked up to Kate Spade and admired her work. She was truly an original.”

Margolies added separately: “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Kate Spade. Kate was an icon of American fashion. Not only was she an incredible business leader, but her creativity and inimitable sense of style will always be remembered.”

On social media, a stream of condolences and thoughts are coming in from designers and fashion influencers alike.

Kenneth Cole posted a tweet that paid tribute to Spade’s career.

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

Cindi Leive, who served as editor-in-chief of fashion and lifestyle magazine Glamour for 16 years, similarly took to Twitter to share her sadness along with the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Grieving for the family of Kate Spade, breakthrough designer and woman of style and substance. Pls write down this number and use it if you or someone you love is in danger. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). — Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) June 5, 2018

First daughter and accessories brand founder Ivanka Trump did the same.

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. released a statement via Twitter.

“The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spades’s tragic passing. She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories. We want to honor her life and her ma… pic.twitter.com/5l8uyDsNsG — CFDA (@CFDA) June 5, 2018

On Instagram, sneaker brand Keds said, “We will always remember her for the iconic industry leader that she was.”

A post shared by Keds (@keds) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

Coach mourned the loss.

A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Jun 5, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Bloomingdale’s also honored the storied designer.

💔 A post shared by Bloomingdale's (@bloomingdales) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Maternity wear designer Liz Lange and Premme co-founder Nicolette Mason also shared thoughts.

The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news. https://t.co/teisqU6JK8 — Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 5, 2018

She was the first designer who opened the door to fashion for me as a young girl. I've followed her career for over two decades and I'm just gutted. — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade — who changed her surname to Valentine in early 2016 — was known for her feminine, whimsical and vibrant designs. She launched Kate Spade with her husband in 1993, which has since grown into a global fashion and lifestyle brand. In 2016, they also founded Frances Valentine, a luxury brand of women’s shoes and accessories that maintains a similar aesthetic and message.

If you or a loved one has contemplated suicide or require emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Want more?

Kate Spade & Stuart Weitzman Have Female CEOs — Inside Tapestry’s Women in Power Push

Veteran Michael Kors Executive Anna Bakst Tapped to Lead Kate Spade

Kate Spade New York Is the Latest Brand to Jump on the Western Boot Bandwagon