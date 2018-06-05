How the Fashion Industry Is Reacting to Kate Spade’s Death

It was a loss felt among fans, friends and members of the fashion community.
News of Kate Spade’s death rocked the industry when the Associated Press reported the handbag and accessories designer’s passing at her Park Avenue apartment in New York shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The NYPD confirmed that she was found unconscious and unresponsive due to an apparent suicide. She was 55.
In an email to FN, Kate Spade New York said, “We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed. Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”
The company also released a separate statement on Twitter:
Industry leaders, including famed fellow designer Steve Madden and Saks Fifth Avenue chief merchant Tracy Margolies, have also expressed their condolences.
“All of us at Steve Madden are devastated to hear the news of Kate Spade’s death,” Madden told FN. “She was too young to go. When I was coming up at Steve Madden, I looked up to Kate Spade and admired her work. She was truly an original.”
Margolies added separately: “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Kate Spade. Kate was an icon of American fashion. Not only was she an incredible business leader, but her creativity and inimitable sense of style will always be remembered.”
On social media, a stream of condolences and thoughts are coming in from designers and fashion influencers alike.
Kenneth Cole posted a tweet that paid tribute to Spade’s career.
Cindi Leive, who served as editor-in-chief of fashion and lifestyle magazine Glamour for 16 years, similarly took to Twitter to share her sadness along with the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
First daughter and accessories brand founder Ivanka Trump did the same.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. released a statement via Twitter.
On Instagram, sneaker brand Keds said, “We will always remember her for the iconic industry leader that she was.”
Coach mourned the loss.
Bloomingdale’s also honored the storied designer.
Maternity wear designer Liz Lange and Premme co-founder Nicolette Mason also shared thoughts.
Kate Spade — who changed her surname to Valentine in early 2016 — was known for her feminine, whimsical and vibrant designs. She launched Kate Spade with her husband in 1993, which has since grown into a global fashion and lifestyle brand. In 2016, they also founded Frances Valentine, a luxury brand of women’s shoes and accessories that maintains a similar aesthetic and message.
If you or a loved one has contemplated suicide or require emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
