A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Karl Lagerfeld Puts Together a Chanel Couture Show

Director Andrew Rossi is best known for his work on “The First Monday in May,” which documented Anna Wintour and her team’s planning of the Met Gala, including the exhibition installation, guest seating and everything in between.
So it was only fitting that the director’s new Netflix documentary, “7 Days Out,” also features a high-profile fashion insider — even if the film is not all about fashion. The series records big cultural events, and one of them is Chanel’s haute couture runway show, led by none other than Karl Lagerfeld.
Rossi and his executive producer, Joe Zee (former creative director of Elle and editor-in-chief of Yahoo Style), closely followed six major cultural moments for the series: the Kentucky Derby, the League of Legends Championship, the Westminster Dog Show, the orbit of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft around Saturn, the reopening of famed New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park and Chanel’s spring ’18 haute couture show.
For Chanel’s episode, Rossi and Zee followed Lagerfeld extensively as he worked in the studio and visited the maison’s haute couture and metiers d’art ateliers to complete the spring ’18 collection, which was set in a classic French garden and featured plenty of acrylic-heeled boots that were perfectly matched to the tweed, sequined and glittered ensembles that walked the runway.
“It took a couple months to sort of really ease them into the process,” Zee told Hollywood Reporter in an interview with Rossi. “Because it is, No. 1, a huge international conglomerate, and it’s also a company that has been very private, and I understand that. And they’re not just going to open up their ateliers and their employees and allow cameras to come in.”
Watch the Netflix series here.
