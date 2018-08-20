Kanye West Previews New Yeezys on Twitter — & the Internet Has So Many Reactions

Just hours after announcing the massive restock of his much-hyped Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” kicks, Kanye West took to Twitter once again to share a Yeezy update that has the internet talking.

The panoramic picture depicts four carefully curated shelves of footwear — a total of 67 sneakers, slides and lace-ups — vaguely captioned “shoes.” (Each of the first and third rows show 16 pairs, while the second has 17 and the lowermost shelf features 18.)

A number of the shoes come in the same style and colorway, with multiple others in silhouettes that likely belong to his next collection, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V2.

Among the pieces fans and sneakerheads singled out on the platform were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in an unreleased blue hue as well as a black and white version of the Nike Air Presto Off-White sneakers designed by West’s BFF, Virgil Abloh.

The Yeezy slides also gained attention, particularly after the rapper-slash-designer was spotted in a pair of the brand’s Season 6 slides in gray nylon at 2 Chainz’s wedding at the Versace Mansion in Miami this weekend. The shoes, which he wore with socks, were evidently too small for his feet.

“And you still chose the slides?” one user commented on the photo, alluding to West’s sartorial options.

