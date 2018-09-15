Meet Kalda’s Super-Wearable, Ultra-Confident New Boot

Alda showed her spring ’19 collection on the first day of London Fashion Week against a domestic interiors backdrop with David Lynch vibes. This marked the first official on schedule presentation for the young designer who was featured on the cover of FN’s Emerging Designers issue 2017.

The shoes exuded a vibe that was strong and confident, yet without the sense that one was trying too hard — or that one had to try too hard to walk, thanks to the wearable heights.

“You know the way women feel when they put on a pair of shoes and it gets you into the mood for something?” said Kalda designer Katrin Alda. “With this collection, I wanted people to feel like ‘I’ve got this.'”

Kalda spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

One standout new silhouette was a spiral heel. It came in both a “bring it on” power boot and also as a mule. Colorways included white, black, silver, a deep moss green and an embossed snakeskin in nude and charcoal gray.

Another new silhouette was a pump-slingback hybrid. While Alda has dubbed it the “Sexy Grandma Shoe,” it felt fresh and contemporary.

Kalda spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Of her decision to show at London Fashion Week, Alda explained, “The brand is now 2 years old, so it felt right.”

The designer noted that she’s been focusing on production and distribution to ensure the brand’s growth process is totally seamless. “Now we’re ready,” said Alda.

And with new stockists such as Harvey Nichols, Martha Louisa and Browns Fashion, Kalda’s growth is indeed under way.

