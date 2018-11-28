Kaia Gerber Is a Vision in Red at Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2019 Show in Tokyo

In Japan, the sun is considered red, not yellow, and it’s symbolized by the red circle on the country’s flag (referred to as the “hinomaru,” which means “land of the rising sun”).

The color is also immensely significant for Valentino, which held its pre-fall ’19 runway show in Tokyo on Wednesday. Red has long been known as the brand’s (and its founding designer’s) signature color, in a unique trademarked shade that’s composed of 100 percent magenta, 100 percent yellow and 10 percent black.

A layered-chiffon minidress with matching red socks and chain-accented pointed Mary Janes on the Valentino pre-fall ’19 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Textured leather pumps with an ankle strap on a rose-petal-strewn runway at Valentino pre-fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since Valentino Garavani debuted the first red frock in 1959, a gown or dress in the signature shade has been included in every collection since, and there were more than enough red ensembles to go around in brand’s latest collection. Of the 90 looks shown on the runway, 28 were done in all red, from the lace and tulle dresses down to the cashmere socks, strappy pumps and lace-up boots. Kaia Gerber was given the honor of wearing one of the red looks, closing the show in a stunning gown covered in allover ruffles.

A red tiered lace dress and with matching leather bag, socks and brogues at Valentino pre-fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber closes the Valentino pre-fall ’19 show in Tokyo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli did delve into the brand archives a bit for the show (using vintage prints redone in saturated red and referencing a flower-adorned dress that model Marisa Berenson wore for a Vogue shoot in 1968), much of the collection’s ethos came from Japan.

“I felt that this idea of wabi-sabi, the kintsugi (the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer), are very close to my idea of beauty. So for me that was the real connection — between my vision of beauty and the Japanese culture,” Piccioli told WWD at the show. “I wanted to understand the deeply real connection I had with the Japanese culture, and so I worked on that because I felt, this is an opportunity for me to show a relevant collection as a pre-collection both for men and women.”

The collection, which included a noticeable increase in the number of Asian models on the runway, was the first time the brand showed pre-fall for men and women together.

A red men’s suit with black-and-white sneakers at Valentino’s pre-fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A black-and-white look with flat lace-up leather boots at Valentino pre-fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to view every look from Valentino’s pre-fall 2019 collection.

