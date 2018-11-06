Jimmy Choo Eliminates Cold Feet With Heated Winter Boots

Despite best efforts to block out the chill, like layering thick socks or slipping on the coziest (or heaviest) pair of winter boots, anyone who has ever stepped outdoors in subzero temps knows that having cold feet is, simply, a sad reality during the winter. But Jimmy Choo is changing that with the ultimate luxury experience: warmth 24/7.

In a partnership with French smart shoe technology company Zhor-Tech, Jimmy Choo is introducing an innovative winter boot that’s equipped with a heated insole that’s activated and controlled wirelessly through a mobile app.

The lug-sole Voyager boot embodies all the high-end Jimmy Choo design elements for which the brand is known — a sleek, yet tough upper crafted from a water-resistant vachetta leather or nubuck, lined with soft shearling for extra insulation — but hidden beneath the hand-tooled collar is a USB port.

Jimmy Choo Voyager boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

By using the mobile app, boot wearers can not only track their activity but also set their desired temperature (between a range from 77°F to 113°F), which lasts up to eight hours.

“The Jimmy Choo Voyager represents the first step into an exciting new territory. Wearable technology is still in its infancy and our first consideration when developing the Jimmy Choo Voyager was functionality. We asked ourselves the question: What tasks would you have your shoes fulfill?” Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said in a statement. “A boot that warms the feet seemed like the ultimate luxury, but a fundamentally practical one — after all, what could be more luxurious on a freezing day than using your phone to remotely keep your feet beautifully snug? The Jimmy Choo Voyager is a boot like no other.”

Jimmy Choo Voyager boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Designed for both men and women, the Voyager (priced between $1,795 to $1,895) comes in a range of colorways — black, white and navy — and is available for purchase at Jimmychoo.com. The first of its kind, the boot is a voyager indeed.

