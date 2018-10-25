Givenchy Returns to Standalone Men’s Shows in Paris

Much like how it is in fashion, Fashion Week calendar trends also come and go. A major one was (and continues to be) uniting women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and presenting both together in one show. Last year, an onslaught of designers, including Calvin Klein, Burberry, Gucci, Vetements, Coach, made headlines for their decision to switch. And for the spring ’19 season in September, Celine and Maison Margiela showed both men’s and women’s wear for the first time.

But for Givenchy, that trend appears to be on its way out. After a year of co-ed shows, which was implemented following Clare Waight Keller’s 2017 appointment as the brand’s artistic director, the luxury French house announced today that it will will revert back to standalone men’s shows starting with the fall ’19 season during Paris Men’s Fashion Week (though she will continue to show designs for both during the women’s ready-to-wear and couture shows). A men’s presentation will be held on Jan. 16, 2019 before returning to the runway in June.

“Granting men’s wear a dedicated platform starting from January reflects the house’s support of Clare Waight Keller’s vision for the brand,” read a statement by the brand.

Will we see other designers follow suit? If we look at the flash-in-the-pan Fashion Week calendar trend that was the see-now-buy-now model, all it really took was for one big-name designer to jump ship before the rest abandoned it as well (with the exception of a few). Then again, at a time when gender-fluidity is such a hot-button issue, perhaps co-ed shows is a trend that will stick.

