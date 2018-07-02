Givenchy’s Haute Couture Show Paired This Simple Boot Trend With Dramatic Gowns

Givenchy creative director Claire Waight Keller continued to show a dark and dramatic version of the French fashion house that she joined last year, with plenty of elaborate handmade embellishments at the brand’s fall ’18 couture show in Paris this Sunday.

Like Givenchy’s fall ’18 Berlin-inspired collection, Waight Keller went dark, with a palette of black, deep purple, maroon and oxblood red opening the show in a variety of velvet and feather-accented gowns, many of which channeled a glam-rock ’70s vibe.

But halfway through the show, the palette lightened to an outer-space-esque aesthetic that included full-length monochrome white-on-white or white-on-metallic looks walking the runway. Paired with a handful of the frocks — like a cut-out pleated red chiffon goddess dress and a shimmery strapless pleated gown with warriorlike silver jewelry — were pointy-toed white patent leather boots, proving that an evening gown does not always require a pump.

Givenchy fall '18 haute couture. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the collection did show pumps — but in a lower heel, with deep-V cutouts for maximum toe cleavage. The show’s opening look featured an extraterrestrial silver sequined gown with a black structured top with a cape back, which was accented with a sheer black bodystocking, silver crystal bangles and Swarovski crystal-embellished silver pumps. There were also plenty of white patent leather pumps worn with a black-feather-festooned jumpsuit and contrasted with black hosiery and a precision-tailored jacket and trousers.

Givenchy fall '18 haute couture. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other standout pieces included a black feathered cape with a hood (shown with silver metallic deep-V pumps), a sculptured hourglass-silhouetted silver-and-fuchsia-sequined strapless gown, which was worn over a black long-sleeved turtleneck, black cigarette pants and black patent leather pumps (with the same deep V, natch).

