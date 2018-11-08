Giuseppe Zanotti’s New 3D-Spiked Sneakers Are Inspired by Sea Urchins

Whether in the sea or on the streets, Giuseppe Zanotti was inspired by the urchin for his spring ’19 sneakers.

Launching today, his new design is crafted with a spiny sole, which is made with a lightweight, technical material trimmed with 3D scales. The Urchin also features a neoprene upper and double-woven laces.

And while this isn’t the typical Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker we are used to seeing, the designer made sure to pay homage to his signature hardware with lateral deconstructed double zips.

Giuseppe Zanotti Urchin sneaker in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Zanotti was inspired by the physical traits of a sea urchin, and also by city dwellers who are unapologetic and non-conformist.

He said, “I’ve always been inspired by the energy and pulse of the city. Whether it’s Tokyo or Shanghai or New York, the common thread is a nonstop dynamism mixed with an independent attitude. The Urchin encapsulates that vitality and unorthodox mindset.”

Giuseppe Zanotti Urchin sneaker in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Available now on giuseppezanotti.com, in Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques and in select luxury retailers, the Urchin comes in two unisex models in black and white. A women’s low-top in nude and a men’s style in bright orange are also available for purchase. The sneaker retails for $850.

