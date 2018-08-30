Giuseppe Zanotti Creates Michael Jackson Tribute Sneakers Designed With Swarovski Crystals

Calling all Michael Jackson fans. Giuseppe Zanotti has created an exclusive capsule collection for the late singer in partnership with the Estate of Michael Jackson.

The luxury label made 2,000 exclusive sneakers, available in three different colors: black, white and silver, and will feature Swarovski crystals on the fasteners and Jackson’s name engraved on the buckle. The word “Tribute” is detailed in red Swarovski crystals on the right sole.

“Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson” sneaker in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson” sneaker in silver. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Each exclusive sneaker will be numbered in sequence and “Number One” is getting the most attention.

On Wednesday night, Zanotti was on hand at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas to honor the King of Pop’s 60th birthday and present the one-of-a-kind shoes.

Filled with 120 genuine black diamonds (108 karats) and approximately 55 rubies (18 karats), the “Number One” sneaker is up for auction to benefit the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. It is expected to bring a minimum of $30,000-$50,000 at auction, with the final bidding for the shoe taking place, as part of Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Auction, live at the Hard Rock Café in New York on Nov. 9-10.

“Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson” sneaker in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

(Until then, fans can place their bid online here.)

Jackson’s children, Paris and Prince Jackson, kicked off the auction at the event. Other guests included Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens and Angela Bassett, while Usher and Mark Ronson paid homage with two special performances.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Starting mid-October, the “Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson” collection will be available online and in select Giuseppe Zanotti stores worldwide as well as exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Neimanmarcus.com in the U.S. The shoes retail for $1,295.

