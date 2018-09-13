Gigi and Bella Hadid Stun in Sexy Shoes + Lingerie at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna closed New York Fashion Week last night the only way she knows how — with a bang. The singer showcased her Savage x Fenty fall ’18 line of intimates, which were immediately available for purchase after the show, which was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes walked and danced through what looked like a futuristic Garden of Eden before a siren went off and Gigi Hadid opened the show.

The model wore Manolo Blahnik pumps under knee-high fishnet stockings, which were paired with a flowing cape and Rihanna’s Savage lingerie set in green with flower adornments.

Gigi Hadid on the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty event. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

Details of Gigi Hadid’s shoe. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

Next up, sister Bella Hadid appeared on the runway in a blue intimate set while dancers moved in unison around her.

Bella Hadid on the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty event. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

And her shoes were something to take notice of. Seen in a shiny satin, the ankle-tie pumps were covered with crystal embellishments and detailed with a hanging knife charm.

A close up of Bella Hadid’s shoes worn on the Savage x Fenty runway at NYFW. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

More models donned Manolo Blahnik for their turn on the catwalk, including styles such as the Lurum embellished mule and Hangsisi flat. The star of the night also wore the luxury label, with Rihanna opting for the Priscestro barely-there sandals as she closed the show.

For those who missed it, watch the live presentation below.

