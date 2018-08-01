Nick Verreos and David Paul Named New Chairs of FIDM’s Fashion Design Program

Cofounders of fashion label Nikolaki, Nick Verreos and David Paul are the new cochairs of the Fashion Design Program for all four campus locations of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

The business partners founded their brand in 2001, designing gowns and cocktail dresses for top celebs such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Carrie Underwood. Moreover, Nikolaki labels can be found in more than 100 stores across the U.S. as well as specialty boutiques around the world.

The dynamic duo also design and produce the clothing line NV Nick Verreos, created in 2003, which is available on various major home shopping networks like Evine Live (USA), QVC UK, QVC Italy, and The Shopping Channel (Canada). Verreos and Paul also coauthored the best-selling book “A Passion for Fashion,” which was the No. 1 new release on Amazon for fashion and textile business.

Nick Verreos (L) and David Paul at an event in 2014. CREDIT: Tonya Wise/Shutterstock

Verreos, a former “Project Runway” contestant and the winning mentor of “Project Runway: Under the Gunn,” graduated from FIDM and has gone on to teach a number of design courses. He has also appeared as a red carpet fashion expert and correspondent for various networks including E! and the Oscars red carpet show on ABC.

Meanwhile, Paul has designed costumes and worked on shows such as “Queer Eye for the Straight Girl,” “Passions,” “Undressed,” and numerous other productions for MTV, ABC, FOX, Nickelodeon, and the WB. He also worked alongside Andre Leon Talley and Lisa Love at Vogue, and he has styled the likes of Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Paradis, Twiggy and Heather Graham.

Verreos and Paul will take on the position previously held by Christine Yao, who recently stepped down. Other notable FIDM graduates include Monique Lhuillier.

