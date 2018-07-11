Ferragamo’s Famed Rainbow Sandal Gets a Sustainable Update

The new style is modeled after the label's iconic 1938 sandal.

One of Salvatore Ferragamo’s most iconic styles is getting a sustainable update.

The Rainbow Future is modeled after the 1938 Rainbow sandal crafted by the house’s late founder for actress Judy Garland. It celebrates the brand’s commitment to made-in-Italy as well as sustainable fashion.

Only 100 pairs of the limited-edition look, which is part of the brand’s Creations collection, are available. The shoe will be sold at select Ferragamo stores for $3,300.

Rainbow Future, a hand-finished platform in veritable wood, is made with organic crocheted cotton, which is certified in accordance with Global Organic Textile Standard criteria. The leather lining is finished with no carbon dioxide emission or water consumption.

Water glue, non-galvanized brass, and sewing thread in recycled material were also used to make the shoe. In addition to the sustainable design itself, the style is wrapped in biodegradable cotton bags and recyclable cardboard shoeboxes. Each pair of shoes will be accompanied by a limited edition certificate that describes its history and special characteristics.

The Creations collection draws from the shoe archive in Florence’s Palazzo Spini Feroni, at the Museo Salvatore Ferragamo.

The brand aims to obtain the “ISO 14067 certification” — which will calculate the emissions produced during its making and compensate them through reforestation programs, making it a “carbon neutral” shoe.

Salvatore Ferragamo rainbow platform. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

The original rainbow sandal was produced in kidskin leather with a layered cork sole and heel covered in suede. Ferragamo, the legendary shoe designer, was known as the creator of the modern platform.