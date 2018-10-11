Fendi Launches Yet Another Collection for the Logo-Obsessed

When Fendi presented its fall ’18 collection — a cheeky line-up brimming with the Fendi logo made over to resemble Fila — it was to the immense delight of ’90s-nostalgic fans and social media mavens everywhere. The brainchild of the buzzy Instagram pop artist @hey_reilly, the Fendi/Fila logo’s incredible success has rightfully earned itself its very own capsule: Fendi Mania, in which every woman, man, and child can buy into the craze.

Set to launch in stores Oct. 16, the Fendi Mania range comprises ready-to-wear and accessories for all, including logo-covered knits, ethereal pleated silk skirts, sporty leggings, and swimsuits for her; tracksuit sets, oversize puffers, and hoodies for him; and miniature versions of all of the above for fashionable tots. Fendi’s trademark FF logo (that got its own collection earlier this year), Wonder Woman-inspired stars, Western-feel fringe, and denim are interspersed throughout. The result: a streetwear-meets-luxury collection with a dash of whimsy.

Shoes got the same logo treatment, as well, ranging from high-heel, shin-grazing cowboy boots called Cutwalk (one of fall’s biggest trends) rendered in sporty stripes to super slinky strappy stilettos (with logos covering the footbed) to luxe mink pool slides to sporty socklike sneakers.

Scroll through for a closer look at the Fendi Mania shoe styles; scoop them up on Oct. 16.

Fendi Mania Cutwalk boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi Mania mink slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi Mania sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

